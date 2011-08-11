TORONTO, Aug 11 Toronto's main stock market index rose on Thursday, helped by better-than-expected results from Manulife Financial ( MFC.TO ), although declining gold-mining stocks kept the gains in check.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 23.41 points to 12,222.30. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher, led by a 0.8 percent rally in financials. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)