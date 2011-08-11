TORONTO, Aug 11 Toronto's main stock market index reversed hard, shedding more than 1 percent on Thursday morning, as gold-mining shares followed the price of gold lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE dropped 126 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,072.79. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower, led by a near 2-percent decline in materials, home to gold miners. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)