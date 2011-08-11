TORONTO, Aug 11 Toronto's main stock market index rose 2 percent on Thursday afternoon to hit a one-week high, with energy shares leading the way on the back of stronger oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 244.19 points, or 2 percent, at 12,443.08. All 10 main groups were higher, with energy advancing 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)