TORONTO, Aug 11 Toronto's main stock market index climbed more than 2 percent on Thursday to its highest point in a week, as energy shares rebounded on the back of stronger oil prices and banks made up lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 340.91 points, or 2.79 percent, at 12,539.80 points. Nine of the 10 main groups were higher, with energy advancing 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)