TORONTO Aug 12 Toronto's main stock market index advanced to a one-week high shortly after the open on Friday, building on gains of nearly 3 percent in the previous session, bolstered by energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 63.74 points at 12,603.54, after a brief dip at the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with the exception of the materials group, which fell nearly 1 percent on weakening gold issues. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)