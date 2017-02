TORONTO Aug 12 Toronto's main stock market index edged higher on Friday, extending its rally to four straight days, as stronger energy shares offset lagging gold-miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 2.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,542.20. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)