TORONTO, Aug 16 Toronto's main stock index ended more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday after the leaders of France and Germany failed to give markets a solution to Europe's debt crisis and weak German growth data renewed worries about the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 152.90 points, or 1.21 percent, at 12,530.71. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)