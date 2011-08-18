TORONTO, Aug 18 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled in opening trade on Thursday on mounting worries about the sluggishness of the global economy and on fears that Europe's debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 34.50 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,545.11, before extending losses to more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)