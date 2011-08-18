GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
TORONTO, Aug 18 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled in opening trade on Thursday on mounting worries about the sluggishness of the global economy and on fears that Europe's debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 34.50 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,545.11, before extending losses to more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.