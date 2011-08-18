UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
TORONTO, Aug 18 Toronto's main stock index tumbled more than 3 percent on Thursday afternoon as mounting worries about a new recession and the likelihood that the European debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector rattled investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 377.14 points, or 3 percent, at 12,202.47, paralleling downturns in the U.S. and Europe. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
PANAMA CITY, Feb 9 Panamanian prosecutors raided the offices of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, seeking possible links to Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement