TORONTO, Aug 18 Toronto's main stock index tumbled more than 3 percent on Thursday afternoon as mounting worries about a new recession and the likelihood that the European debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector rattled investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 377.14 points, or 3 percent, at 12,202.47, paralleling downturns in the U.S. and Europe. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)