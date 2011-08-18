TORONTO, Aug 18 Toronto's main stock index closed more than 3 percent lower on Thursday as growing fears about a new recession and the likelihood that the European financial crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector unnerved investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 392.90 points, or 3.12 percent, at 12,186.71, its weakest close since Aug. 9. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)