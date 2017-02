TORONTO, Aug 19 Toronto's main stock market dropped at Friday's opening, extending losses from the previous session's 3 percent decline, on growing fears of a double-dip recession in the United States and Europe's financial crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 125.31 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,061.40, shortly after the open.

(Reporting by Claire Sibonney)