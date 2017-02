TORONTO, Aug 19 Toronto's main stock market turned positive on Friday morning, erasing steep losses after gold rose to a record high on growing economic problems in the United States and Europe, boosting precious metal miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 2.51 points to 12,189.22, reversing an earlier decline of more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)