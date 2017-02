TORONTO, Aug 22 Toronto's main stock market index rebounded from last week's steep selloffs at the open on Monday as resource and financial shares helped lead a broad rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 35.75 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,043.22 and then jumped up by almost 2 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)