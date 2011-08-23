TORONTO, Aug 23 Toronto's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday morning after some global manufacturing data came in less gloomy than feared, while domestic bank earnings started on a positive note.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 121.93 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,190.29. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)