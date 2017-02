TORONTO, Aug 24 Toronto's main stock market index opened flat on Wednesday following the previous session's sharp rally as commodity prices traded sideways and as Moody's downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt was offset by an upside surprise in U.S. durable goods orders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, to 12,323.45, before turning positive shortly after the open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)