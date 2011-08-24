TORONTO, Aug 24 Toronto's main stock index closed slightly higher on Wednesday, managing to recoup earlier losses as optimism over bank earnings, positive U.S. data and hopes for more U.S. stimulus offset tumbling gold prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 5.48 points at 12,343.81, climbing back from a nearly 1 percent decline earlier in the session. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)