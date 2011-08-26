BRIEF-Taro posts quarterly sales of $220.4 million
* Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly net income per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to taro $3.42
TORONTO Aug 26 Toronto's main stock market index fell at the open on Friday, led down by weakness in financials after results from Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) disappointed the market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.32 of a point to 12,283.99 at the opening bell, and then extended losses. Eight sectors were lower, with financials shedding 1.6 percent.
Risk sentiment was also weak ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy later in the morning. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%
* Unisys Corporation names Paul Martin to board of directors