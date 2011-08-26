TORONTO, Aug 26 Toronto's main stock market index slipped further on Friday morning after an eagerly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling further action to boost growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 186.06 points, or 1.51 percent, at 12,098.25. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Dan Grebler)