BRIEF-Taro posts quarterly sales of $220.4 million
* Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd qtrly net income per ordinary share from continuing operations attributable to taro $3.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Aug 26 Toronto's main stock market index slipped further on Friday morning after an eagerly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling further action to boost growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 186.06 points, or 1.51 percent, at 12,098.25. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%
* Unisys Corporation names Paul Martin to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: