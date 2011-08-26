TORONTO, Aug 26 Toronto's main stock index rebounded to end higher on Friday after a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further U.S. stimulus measures.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 43.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,327.51. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)