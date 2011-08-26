BRIEF-Hawkins declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.42 per share
Hawkins, Inc. declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.42 per share
TORONTO, Aug 26 Toronto's main stock index rebounded to end higher on Friday after a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further U.S. stimulus measures.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 43.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,327.51. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Invesco Ltd says preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
* Intermolecular announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 financial results