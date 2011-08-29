Options exchange operator CBOE's profit falls on higher costs
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
TORONTO, Aug 29 Toronto's main stock index rose 1 percent on Monday morning, taking its cue from Wall Street after a merger between two big banks in Greece and a rebound in U.S. consumer spending boosted appetite for risky assets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 123.01 points, or 1.0 percent, at 12,450.52. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Antero Midstream Partners LP - files for potential offering of up to 5 million common units representing limited partner interests Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kkmYmR) Further company coverage:
* Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016 production