TORONTO, Aug 30 Toronto's main stock index fell on Tuesday morning, tracking U.S. stocks into negative territory as U.S. consumer confidence data came in weaker than expected, pressuring energy and financial stocks.

At 10:01 (1401 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,497.93 0.25. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)