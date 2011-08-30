BRIEF-Arconic confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing
* Confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kng6Tx Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Aug 30 Toronto's main stock index extended gains on Tuesday as commodity prices firmed following the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent policy-setting meeting, boosting resource-based shares.
At 2:26 p.m. (16:26 GMT) The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 124.75 points, or 1 percent, at 12,629.60. Eight of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka after its decision to not purchase her clothing line for this upcoming season.
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage: