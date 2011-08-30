TORONTO, Aug 30 Toronto's main stock index extended gains on Tuesday as commodity prices firmed following the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent policy-setting meeting, boosting resource-based shares.

At 2:26 p.m. (16:26 GMT) The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 124.75 points, or 1 percent, at 12,629.60. Eight of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)