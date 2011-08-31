TORONTO, Aug 31 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stocks after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday heightened hopes for more moves to boost the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 5.71 points at 12,640.42 and then extended gains. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)