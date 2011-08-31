BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
TORONTO, Aug 31 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stocks after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday heightened hopes for more moves to boost the economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 5.71 points at 12,640.42 and then extended gains. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported on Tuesday a quarterly profit that nearly halved, largely due to a 23.3 percent jump in costs.
HOUSTON, Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank as it cut costs and crude prices rose.