TORONTO, Aug 31 Toronto's main stock index extended gains on Wednesday, touching the highest point since Aug. 4, as strong earnings from one of Canada's big banks helped lift the influential financial sector.

At 3:47 p.m. (1947 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 126.54 points, or 1 percent, at 12,761.25. Nine of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)