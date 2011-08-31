BRIEF-Urban Outfitters reports Q4 sales of $1.03 bln
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, were flat
TORONTO, Aug 31 Toronto's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, trimming August's sharp losses, as strong results from one of Canada's big banks helped lift the influential financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 133.99 points, or 1.06 percent, at 12,768.70, its highest close since Aug. 3. Eight of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Westport and Volvo car expand V90 bi-fuel into Belgium and Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jive Software Inc says short-term billings were $65.5 million for Q4, an increase of 9% year-over-year