TORONTO, Aug 31 Toronto's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, trimming August's sharp losses, as strong results from one of Canada's big banks helped lift the influential financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 133.99 points, or 1.06 percent, at 12,768.70, its highest close since Aug. 3. Eight of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)