TORONTO, Sept 2 Toronto's main stock index slid more than 1 percent shortly after the open on Friday, after data showed U.S. employment ground to a halt in August, though rallying gold miners helped cushion the fall.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 117.39 points, or 0.92 percent, at 12,583.35, before extending losses. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)