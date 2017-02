TORONTO, Sept 7 Toronto's main stock index was higher on Wednesday morning on hope that the European debt crisis might ease after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailout packages.

After opening lower, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.34 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,558.88 in early action. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)