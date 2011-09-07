TORONTO, Sept 7 Toronto's main stock index rose more than one percent on Wednesday as stocks extended gains on hopes the European debt crisis might ease.

At 11:27 a.m. (1527 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 129.92 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,648.46. Nine of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)