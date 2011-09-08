TORONTO, Sept 8 Toronto's main stock market index fell on Thursday after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. jobless claims and European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet highlighted the downside risks to the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.6 points, or 0.03 percent at 12,716.96 at the open. Eight of 10 main sectors were weaker. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)