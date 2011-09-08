TORONTO, Sept 8 Toronto's main stock market index closed lower on Thursday with investors cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama that is expected to call for urgent steps to spur the economy and create jobs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 36.6 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,683.96. Seven of the index's 10 sectors were lower, but strength in gold-mining stocks helped cushion the fall. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Peter Galloway)