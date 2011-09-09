BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index fell on Friday, as commodity prices weakened on concerns about global economic growth and as investors digested unexpected news that the Canadian economy suffered job losses in August.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 9.36 points, or 0.07 percent to 12,674.60 at the open, then extended losses to trade down more than 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme (Adds details, background)
Feb 7 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc struck a deal on Tuesday with Starboard Value LP, agreeing to add three directors to the board as the activist hedge fund ramps up pressure on the company.