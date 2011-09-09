BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled more than 1 percent on Friday, with concerns about European debt and U.S. economic growth sharply in focus.
At 11:22 a.m. (15:22 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 128.27 points, or 1.01 percent to 12,555.69. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 7 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc struck a deal on Tuesday with Starboard Value LP, agreeing to add three directors to the board as the activist hedge fund ramps up pressure on the company.