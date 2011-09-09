TORONTO, Sept 9 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled on Friday in a broad-based drop fueled by growing doubts about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 296.42 points, or 2.34 percent, at 12,387.54, its weakest close since August 26. All ten of the index's main groups were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)