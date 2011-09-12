TORONTO, Sept 12 Toronto's main stock market index opened sharply lower on Monday following a sell-off in global equities and commodities on mounting fears over Europe's debt crisis and slowing economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 160.69 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,226.85. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)