BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 12 Toronto's main stock market index opened sharply lower on Monday following a sell-off in global equities and commodities on mounting fears over Europe's debt crisis and slowing economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 160.69 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,226.85. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: