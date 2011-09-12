TORONTO, Sept 12 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled more than 2 percent at midday on Monday on mounting concern that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis could undermine global economic recovery.

At 12:46 p.m. (1646 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 249.57 points, or 2.01 percent, at 12,137.97. All 10 main index sectors were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)