TORONTO, Sept 12 Toronto's main stock market index fell sharply on Monday, touching its lowest point in nearly three weeks, as fears of a Greek default that could spread to other countries hit commodity prices and related companies hard.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 238.71 points, or 1.93 percent, at 12,148.83. Earlier in the session it fell to 12,041.61, its weakest level since August 23. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)