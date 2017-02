TORONTO, Sept 13 Toronto's main stock market index was was little changed in early action on Tuesday as continued uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis offset the benefit of higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 40.79 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,189.62, before slipping into negative territory. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)