TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock index rose on Wednesday, along with global equities, as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame fears of a Greek default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 87.90 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,293.38. Nine of the 10 main index sectors gained. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)