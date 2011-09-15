BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
TORONTO, Sept 15 Toronto's main stock market index opened solidly higher on Thursday, lifted by signs that European leaders were committed to keeping Greece afloat.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 77.54 points at 12,370.92. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 10 London property and investment company Great Portland Estates said it had sold the freehold of Rathbone Square to an entity owned by German real estate investment trust WestInvest Gesellschaft and property assets manager Deka Immobilien Investment for a headline price of 435 million pounds ($543 million).
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.