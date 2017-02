TORONTO, Sept 15 Toronto's main stock index rose for a third straight session on Thursday after major central banks moved to boost European bank funding and regional leaders showed strong support for Greece, easing default fears.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 131.46 points, or 1.07 percent, at 12,424.84. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)