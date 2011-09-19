TORONTO, Sept 19 Toronto's main stock market index fell in opening trade on Monday as renewed fears of a Greek debt default pressured world stocks and commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 78.82 points or 0.64 percent, at 12,184.89, after briefly opening higher. Seven of the 10 main index groups were weaker. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)