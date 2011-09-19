TORONTO, Sept 19 Toronto's main stock market index tumbled on Monday morning, touching a one-week low, as renewed fears of a Greek debt default pressured equity markets and commodity prices.

At 9:57 a.m. (1357 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 124.01 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,139.70, its weakest level since Sept 12. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)