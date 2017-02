TORONTO, Sept 20 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Tuesday as commodity prices rose and as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting panel would offer aid for the sputtering U.S. economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 13.63 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,185.67, then added to gains. All 10 main index groups were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)