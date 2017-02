TORONTO, Sept 20 Toronto's main stock market index rebounded on Tuesday, after touching a one-week low in the previous session, with gold mining shares leading the charge as they tracked the price of bullion higher.

At 10:28 a.m. (1428 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 122.31 points, or 1 percent, at 12,294.35. All 10 main index groups were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)