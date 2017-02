TORONTO, Sept 22 Toronto's main stock market fell more than 4 percent on Thursday to hit its lowest level since July, 2010, as weak data from China crystallized investor fears of a global recession.

At 2:03 p.m. (1803 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 478.84 points, or 4 percent, at 11,476.17. All 10 sectors were lower. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)