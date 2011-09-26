RPT-China's oil demand growth at three-year low in 2016

(Repeats to add reporter credit with no change to text.) BEIJING, Feb 7 China's 2016 oil demand grew at the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters' calculations based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand from the world's largest energy consumer has diminished. China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2014, Reuters' data showed, led by a sharp drop in diesel consumption and