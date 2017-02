TORONTO, Sept 27 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Tuesday, led by miners and oil issues as commodity prices rose on hopes that a plan by euro-zone officials to backstop banks might prevent a widespread banking crisis. [ID:nL3E7KR1JI]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 3.57 points at 11,710.76, before extending gains to more than 2 percent. All of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)