AMS Q4 revenue falls, sees strong growth potential in 2017
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Wednesday, on track for a third day of gains, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about progress on plans to lessen the euro zone's debt woes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 7.08 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,828.17 at the open, then extended gains. Six of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for hybrid petrol-electric cars and fully electric vehicles (EV).
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.