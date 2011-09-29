Sept 29 Toronto's main stock market index rose sharply in opening trade on Thursday as threats to the global economy appeared to fade a bit after the release of positive U.S. economic data and a vote in the German parliament to approve new powers for the euro zone's bailout fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 11.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,597.85, then extended gains more than 1 percent. All of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)