BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
Sept 29 Toronto's main stock market index turned lower on Thursday morning, pressured by a drop in mining shares, as markets continued to fret about the euro-zone debt crisis despite German parliamentary approval of new powers for a debt rescue fund.
At 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was dowm 12.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at 11,573.38. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.