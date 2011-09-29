Sept 29 Toronto's main stock market index turned lower on Thursday morning, pressured by a drop in mining shares, as markets continued to fret about the euro-zone debt crisis despite German parliamentary approval of new powers for a debt rescue fund.

At 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was dowm 12.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at 11,573.38. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)